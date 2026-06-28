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'Nobody was happy' - Jurgen Klopp gives his take on Arne Slot's failed second season at Liverpool & sends warning to Andoni Iraola
Assessing the aftermath of a difficult campaign
Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Klopp addressed Liverpool's decline during Slot’s second season in charge. Slot managed 113 matches for the club, recording 66 wins, 18 draws, and 29 losses. After securing the Premier League title in his debut season, Slot oversaw a completely trophyless final campaign, which ultimately led to his dismissal.
Klopp admitted he was unsure of the exact reasons behind the drop in performance but acknowledged the disappointment. Klopp stated: "No idea. I'm not close enough to judge that. I was super happy that they won a league a year before and I have no idea what was wrong that the year after. So I think nobody was very happy with the season. That was obvious, but they still qualified for the Champions League and that's a great success."
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Dealing with unexpected off-pitch tragedy
Klopp also highlighted that the club have faced unimaginable off-pitch trauma. Referencing the tragic death of Diogo Jota last summer, Klopp pointed out that such emotional turmoil is nearly impossible to navigate seamlessly.
Explaining the hardship, Klopp said: "There was a situation before last season at Liverpool, which nobody expected to happen and to deal with these kind of things is really difficult. I don't know what exactly went on, but so the last season is now passed as well and now they can look into the future."
Slot had to operate in the massive shadow of Klopp, who oversaw 489 matches between 2015 and 2024, while lifting eight major honours including the Champions League and Premier League.
A stern message for the new manager
Looking ahead, Liverpool have appointed Iraola to steer the club back to the summit. Iraola arrives after a solid spell at Bournemouth, where he took charge of 127 matches, securing 48 wins, 38 draws, and 41 losses between 2023 and 2026.
While Klopp expressed confidence in the managerial abilities of the new boss, he made sure to highlight the unpredictable nature of managing at Anfield. Delivering a clear message, Klopp warned: "So now you can go again and have a new manager and Andoni Iraola who is a great coach as well, like Arne Slot is, but it has to click. It has to work together for a long time and for that and you need luck."
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What is next for Liverpool?
Iraola will now begin his preparations for the upcoming 2026-27 Premier League campaign. The manager must quickly evaluate the squad and implement his tactical vision during the pre-season. Liverpool have a busy summer ahead as the club aim to recruit key reinforcements, hoping to challenge for major honours once again and ensure the previous season becomes nothing more than a brief stumble.