The Kalshi platform is offering an incredible prize to anyone who manages to correctly predict the entire run of the legendary US college tournament "March Madness" (17 March to 6 April).
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No one has ever pulled this off before! "March Madness" prediction game offers a billion-pound jackpot
It is no coincidence that the sports betting site is offering such a huge sum. After all, no one has ever managed to correctly predict the famous bracket. Even from a purely mathematical point of view, the feat of predicting the results of 63 matches is virtually impossible.
Even with theoretically evenly matched games, the probability stands at around 1 in 9.2 trillion – that’s 18 zeros after the 1! Winning the lottery jackpot, by comparison, is a piece of cake. The odds of picking six correct numbers plus the bonus number are 1 in 140 million.
Seven Germans are taking part in 'March Madness'
In "March Madness", 68 college teams compete in a knockout tournament for the title. As surprises and upsets have almost become a tradition in the competition, millions of fans eagerly await this sporting highlight every year. Spectacular underdog victories have always been a feature of the tournament in the past. Consequently, it is difficult to predict which team will win in each of the 63 matches.
From a sporting perspective, several up-and-coming talents are also being closely watched. Many a future superstar has made a name for themselves at "March Madness". Germany is also represented. With Ivan Kharchenkov (19/Arizona), Christian Anderson (19/Texas Tech), Eric Reibe (19/UConn), Johann Grünloh (20/Virginia), Sananda Fru (21/Louisville), Christoph Tilly (23) and Mathieu Grujicic (18/both Ohio State), there are seven Germans in action.
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