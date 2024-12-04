'No, I don't want Kevin to play!' - Prickly Pep Guardiola gives sarcastic response to De Bruyne rift reports as Man City boss admits Belgian midfielder 'won't solve our problems'
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hit back at suggestions he is not starting Kevin De Bruyne due to a rift with his star midfielder.
- De Bruyne struggling for minutes at City
- Claims of a rift between player and manager
- Pep hits back and explains situation