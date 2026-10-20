'If we want to win, we have to score!' – Niko Kovac demands response as Sabah boss braces for Dortmund storm

Borussia Dortmund travel to Baku to face Azerbaijani champions Sabah FC on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. Following a 1-0 away defeat against Bodo/Glimt and a goalless Bundesliga draw with Union Berlin, BVB enter the fixture aiming to reignite their European campaign.

Niko Kovac's side currently sit 18th in the league phase table with three points from their opening two matches.

Despite facing an intense travel schedule of three away games in seven days, Kovac insisted Dortmund remain clear favorites to secure victory.