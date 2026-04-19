Niklas Süle suffered an injury and gave away a penalty in what could be his last appearance for BVB-a bitter finale to a troubled move

In the 37th minute, Süle slipped in the penalty area while trying to tackle Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric, twisting his knee. As he fell, he grimaced in pain and, just before landing on his back, raised his arm. At that instant, Kramaric’s strike hit his hand. Referee Daniel Siebert initially let play continue, then allowed Süle to receive treatment, waited until the defender, tears in his eyes and supported by medical staff, limped off the pitch, and only then ran to the touchline to review the footage of the incident. He awarded a penalty—in accordance with the utterly absurd handball rules. By the time Kramaric converted the spot-kick to make it 1-0, Süle was already in the stadium’s underground tunnels. “We don’t know anything for certain yet. At least he was able to put weight on it. That’s a good sign, at any rate,” Kovac reported later. Managing director Lars Ricken, however, was less optimistic: “There is already a suspicion of a serious injury. He’s sitting in the dressing room with a bandage on his knee,” he said.

Süle, who will leave BVB in the summer after four largely injury-hit years, was already set to depart when this unfortunate incident occurred. Now, the lasting image of his time in Dortmund may well be that moment of pain and penalty, an unwitting snapshot that sums up his troubled spell.

That moment was not needed; the memory of him standing on the touchline in a shirt stretched tight across his stomach, just before the 2024 Champions League final, had already etched itself into fans’ minds.





He had already missed 226 days—and 39 matches—across the past two seasons due to a string of muscle, back, and thigh injuries. Saturday’s outing against his first professional club was only his tenth Bundesliga appearance this term, totalling 485 minutes.