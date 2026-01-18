Getty Images Sport
Nightmare for Niclas Fullkrug in Milan as West Ham loanee has €500k of jewellery stolen from hotel room
- Getty Images Sport
Fullkrug's hotel room was ransacked
Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo was happy to sanction Fullkrug's loan switch to AC Milan as the former Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund forward struggled for form in the capital. Fullkrug has failed to score at club level since April 2025, though injuries have restricted the Germany international to just 11 league starts since he moved to the London Stadium in 2024.
The 32-year-old, however, has struggled to rediscover his scoring touch in Milan with no goals in his opening four league outings for Max Allegri's side. And Fullkrug's nightmare start to life in Italy continued in midweek as he returned to his hotel room following training ahead of Thursday's trip to Como to realise it had been ransacked by thieves.
As per Gazzetta Dello Sport, it is estimated that around €500k worth of goods were stolen from a safe, including watches and jewellery, with the player working with authorities to identify potential suspects. Bracelets and earrings belonging to his wife were also taken.
Fullkrug residing in temporary accommodation
Fullkrug is currently residing in temporary accommodation following his loan switch to the Scudetto contenders. AC Milan do have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.
Footballers have routinely been targeted by opportunistic thieves, with Premier League pair Yves Bissouma and Raheem Sterling also victims in the past few months.
- Getty Images Sport
Rossoneri flying high under Allegri
AC Milan are currently flying in Serie A under Allegri, though they are currently six points behind league leaders and city rivals Inter. The Rossoneri do have a game in hand over the Nerazzuri and they'll hope to close the gap to three points when they take on Lecce on Sunday.
Allegri's side are unbeaten in 19 league matches, with their only league defeat coming at the hands of Cremonense on the opening weekend of the season.
After back-to-back draws to Genoa and Fiorentina, AC Milan returned to winning ways on Thursday as they defeated Cesc Fabregas' Como 3-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia Djarum.
Marc Oliver Kempf had put Como ahead with just 10 minutes on the clock before Christopher Nkunku fired AC Milan level from the spot shortly before the break. Adrien Rabiot then bagged a second-half brace as AC Milan claimed an impressive three points.
What next for AC Milan?
After the clash with Lecce, AC Milan will turn their attention to a meeting with Roma next weekend.
The Rossoneri have no European commitments to contend with following a disappointing 2024-25 campaign and were knocked out of the Coppa Italia at the hands of Lazio last month, meaning Serie A is their only remaining route to silverware.
