Nigeria vs Cameroon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Nigeria and Cameroon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nigeria and Cameroon are set to clash in a captivating round of 16 encounter in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as both teams are eager to advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Having concluded the group stage in second place, Nigeria shares the same points total as Equatorial Guinea, with goal difference determining their positions. Unbeaten so far, Nigeria aim to maintain their winning streak in the upcoming match against Cameroon.

The Indomitable Lions, on the other hand, secured a place in the knockout stage with a last-minute goal from Christopher Wooh in a thrilling five-goal contest against Gambia. Riding high on confidence, Cameroon is determined to eliminate Nigeria from the tournament and revive their winning momentum.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL provides comprehensive information on how to watch the match, including details on the TV channel, and streaming options.