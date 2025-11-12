AFP
Nigeria players boycott training TWO days before crunch World Cup qualifying play-off as shock statement issued
Nigeria thrown into chaos
Nigeria's preparations for their crucial game have been thrown into chaos by the latest development during what's been a rocky time. Star striker Victor Osimhen was originally not named in the squad for the vital match but has since linked up with the team at their camp in Rabat, Morocco for the fixture. Meanwhile, Fulham star Alex Iwobi appeared to criticise the quality of the team's hotel in a video shared on social media. The video brought a strong response from supporters and led Iwobi to hit back, per talkSPORT. He said: “You see in life it’s all about perspective. Because I snapped the view I have people thinking, ‘this guys ungrateful’ I never said one thing. I just did one look and never said one thing. In life some people don’t have yards, some people don’t have beds, I’m comfy. I'm playing Mario Kart. What the hell? Just let me go and focus. We've got a big game coming up."
Statement issued by Nigeria squad
The players' decision to boycott training ahead of the Gabon match has brought more disruption to their World Cup plans. A statement has been issued by the squad, urging a swift resolution to the problem: "The full squad, including officials, withheld from training today in Morocco because of unresolved issues with outstanding payments. The Super Eagles are awaiting a quick resolution to continue their preparations for Thursday’s game against Gabon. Thank you. From the players.”
Players are reportedly still waiting to receive bonuses that date back to 2019 and also include payments due after their qualification for the AFCON. Representatives from the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have met with some of the squad but no agreement has yet been found.
What do Nigeria need to qualify for World Cup 2026?
Nigeria were one of the four best runners-up in CAF qualifying but must find their way through the play-offs to make World Cup 2026 in what will be a precarious route, particularly due to the disruption to their pre-match preparations. The Super Eagles play Gabon in Morocco on Thursday, November 13, with the winners progressing to a final against Cameroon or DR Congo on Sunday, November 16. The winners of that game will then head to a further inter-confederation play-off stage in Mexico in March as Africa's sole representative. They will be joined by two teams from the Central America/Caribbean region plus Bolivia, New Caledonia and Iraq or the UAE, with the last two World Cup spots up for grabs.
'Nothing is impossible' for Nigeria
Nigeria face a difficult task qualifying for World Cup 2026 but manager Eric Chelle, who has overseen eight wins from his 13 matches in charge so far, has sent out a defiant message to his team's suppporters. He told reporters: "Thanks to the fans. Thanks to Nigeria. I’m so happy to have brought smiles back to their faces. We beat Benin because the fans pushed the players. I ask them to do the same for the playoffs. I plan to give my best for Nigeria, and In Sha Allah, we will go to the FIFA World Cup.
"I’ve created a bubble to stay focused on my goals. Before AFCON, our immediate target is the World Cup playoffs. The goal is to win against Gabon on 13 November, and if successful, the final on 16 November. This team has great players. If we stay serious, motivated, and united, nothing is impossible.”
