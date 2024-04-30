'I miss a lot' - Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson makes honest admission as striker assesses first-ever Premier League season

GettyRitabrata Banerjee'I miss a lot' - Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson makes honest admission as striker assesses first-ever Premier League seasonNicolas JacksonChelseaPremier LeagueNicolas Jackson admitted he missed too many chances as he analysed his performance in his maiden season for Chelsea.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJackson opened up on his debut Chelsea seasonSlammed by critics for being wasteful Chelsea's second-highest goalscorer in 2023/24 season Article continues below