Nico Williams Spain England Euro 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Nico Williams set to snub Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal & Chelsea for Athletic Club stay - with Spain's Euro 2024 hero also in line for new contract at San Mames

BarcelonaAthletic ClubTransfersLaLigaChelseaPremier LeagueParis Saint-GermainLigue 1

Nico Williams will reportedly reject Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Chelsea, with the winger in line for a new contract at Athletic Club.

  • Williams has a deal with Athletic until 2027
  • Poised to sign a one-year extension
  • Barcelona looking at alternative targets
