Nico Williams move sabotaged?! La Liga chief accused of sharing confidential financial information which led to collapse of proposed Barcelona transfer N. Williams Barcelona Transfers LaLiga Athletic Club

La Liga president Javier Tebas finds himself at the center of fresh controversy following claims that he may have deliberately hindered Barcelona’s attempt to sign Spain international Nico Williams this summer. The shocking accusation comes amid reports that confidential financial data relating to Barcelona was shared with Athletic Bilbao officials, allegedly swaying Williams’ decision to remain at his boyhood club.