Nico Schlotterbeck finally signs! Borussia Dortmund confirm long-term contract extension in transfer blow to Real Madrid

For Schlotterbeck, the decision to sign a five-year extension was not one he took lightly. Despite interest from elsewhere, the defender is convinced that the project being built in Dortmund is the right environment for him to reach his peak and finally bring major trophies back to the club's passionate fanbase.

Reflecting on the negotiations, Schlotterbeck said: "I am really happy to have extended my contract at BVB. I consciously took my time because it is an important decision for me".

He added: "We had good talks at all times and yet it was not a process for me that was already completed after one or two weeks. Those in charge showed me a good plan and I know what I have at the club. My goal is to win titles together with Dortmund."