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Nico Paz dismisses Inter transfer links and opens up on Real Madrid future as Como star shines under Cesc Fabregas
Midfielder denies Nerazzurri contact
Paz has addressed the growing speculation regarding his future as Como prepare for a crucial stretch of the season. The creative midfielder has been heavily linked with a switch to Inter, with the two clubs currently entangled in a high-stakes battle for a place in the Coppa Italia final.
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Fabregas mentorship proves decisive
Despite the noise surrounding his impressive campaign in Italy, the 21-year-old was firm in his stance regarding the rumors, insisting that he is 100 percent focused on being with Como.
"There's never been anything with the Nerazzurri," he told Sport Mediaset. Addressing his long-term future and a potential return to the Bernabeu, he added: "A return to Real Madrid? I'm not thinking about it right now; I'm 100% focused on Como. We're having a good season; honestly, we didn't expect it to be this good. I want to give it my all, and then we'll see about the future."
While Inter may not be in his immediate plans, Real Madrid continue to monitor their academy graduate's progress. Los Blancos reportedly retain a buy-back clause for the Argentine, and his form in Italy has suggested that a return to the Spanish capital this summer could be on the cards.
Fabregas mentorship proves decisive
The influence of Fabregas has been a significant factor in the midfielder's breakout year. The former Arsenal and Barcelona star has implemented an expansive style of play at Como, providing the perfect platform for the youngster to thrive in a central role.
Explaining the impact of his coach, Paz said: "Fabregas? He was the most important factor. He has so much faith in us: he's a young coach, someone who lives for football and allows me to play the way I want. That's crucial."
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Como eye historic cup final
Paz has remained grounded throughout the process, prioritising first-team minutes over a premature jump back to a super-club. Paz's top priority is the crucial second leg against Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-finals. After the first leg ended 0-0, the match remains tense. They also recently suffered a 4-3 defeat to Inter in Serie A, which will fuel their desire for revenge and a place in the Coppa Italia final. But before that, they will first face Sassuolo.