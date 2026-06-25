Nicky Butt explains why 'people are standoffish' with Cristiano Ronaldo as he lifts lid on what ex-Man Utd team-mate is like in dressing room

Ronaldo is often depicted as an individualistic figure, but Butt has moved to dispel those myths by detailing his personal experiences with the Portuguese icon. The decorated midfielder, who boasts an illustrious history at Old Trafford with six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy among numerous accolades, spent a single season alongside Ronaldo after the forward arrived in the summer of 2003. Butt maintains that the current Al-Nassr star is a natural joker who enjoys the camaraderie of a team environment.

Speaking exclusively to Paddy Power, Butt explained, “He's actually a very likeable lad, Cristiano. He's a top lad, he's a funny lad, he gets involved with all the banter. He's obviously a mega superstar, a billionaire, but he is actually a good lad to have a chat with. It becomes other people's problem, they're a bit standoffish from him because they're in awe of him.”