Neymar omitted from Brazil squad AGAIN as Carlo Ancelotti delivers blunt verdict on injury-plagued Santos star
When did Neymar make his last appearance for Brazil?
Neymar has not figured for Brazil since October 2023, when he ruptured knee ligaments during a clash with Uruguay. He spent 12 months stuck on the sidelines recovering from that injury and is now two years into a wander through the international wilderness.
Ancelotti has not called upon Neymar since taking charge of South American heavyweights due to a series of unfortunate fitness setbacks - with his last selection in March 2025 ending in withdrawal. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has struggled to steer clear of the treatment table.
No contact: Brazil boss has not spoken with Neymar
That has been the case again of late, with Neymar making his latest return to action in Santos’ 1-1 draw with Fortaleza on Saturday - a game that saw him step off the bench. Ancelotti is not convinced that Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer is ready to add to his collection of 128 caps.
Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss Ancelotti is reluctant to be dragged into a debate regarding Neymar’s situation, with the Italian delivering a blunt response when quizzed on that topic at his latest squad reveal. Ancelotti said: “I haven't spoken to Neymar again. We'll see when he recovers and starts playing again.”
Brazil’s head coach has previously said of the mercurial No.10: “Neymar can play at his highest level in this team without any problems. When he is in good physical condition, he has the quality to play not only in Brazil but in any team in the world because of his talent.”
Ancelotti leaves ex-Brazil stars puzzled with Neymar stance
Ancelotti’s reluctance to discuss Neymar is puzzling many, with former defender Fabio Luciano telling Resenha da Rodada: “I think this issue of Neymar going to the World Cup isn't going to be like that, that he'll only go if he's 100%. If he's not flying high, but he's delivering good football... I don't think he needs to be 100% to be called up, because he's a different kind of player technically.
“He has to be in good condition, I just don't think it's going to be like 'Neymar has to be flying high physically'. I think if he's well, he'll play. We don't have anyone similar and if he can maintain good performances he'll be called up.”
Another former Brazil star, Luisao, added: “I think the Neymar issue has gone too far. We're always chasing our own tails when we talk about Neymar. I'm surprised I don't understand why the national team hasn't resolved this situation already. It's about being clear, 'I spoke with him and from today on I won't talk about Neymar'.
“Every time there's a squad announcement, an interview, they'll talk about him. Ancelotti always says the same things. What's the problem with you acknowledging the situation and saying you only talk about the players called up? It's annoying.”
Messi reunion: Where will Neymar be playing in 2026?
World Cup winner Ronaldo has said of Neymar taking in one more shot at global glory: “Brazil can achieve anything with the players they have available. Neymar can be, and I believe he will be, an important player in the World Cup. Everyone wants Neymar at 100%. That's what Ancelotti wants, and what he wants too. In his mind, I see a strong desire to be at the World Cup and help the Brazilian team.
“I hope he's 100%. He's coming off a serious injury, and what he's going through is very natural: re-adaptation, game rhythm. The criticism is exaggerated, but expectations for him are always high, and that's why they exist. But Neymar knows what needs to be done to be 100% at the World Cup.”
While generating plenty of discussion when it comes to his international future, Neymar is also the focus of speculation at club level. That is because his contract at Santos continues to run down towards free agency, with it being suggested that he could head to MLS early in 2026 and reunite with fellow ‘MSN’ members Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami.
