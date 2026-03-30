Neymar grabs goal & assist in 'important' Santos training match after putting Brazil squad snub behind him

Neymar’s window of opportunity is narrowing as the countdown to the World Cup continues. Santos currently have 14 matches scheduled across the Copa do Brasil, Copa Sudamericana, and the Brasileiro before Ancelotti is expected to announce his definitive squad. Every minute on the pitch will be a trial for the 34-year-old, who has dealt with several physical setbacks that previously kept him out of matches against the likes of Cruzeiro. The immediate objective for the forward is to maintain his momentum in the upcoming league fixture against Remo on April 2. By proving he can handle the rigours of domestic competition consistently, Neymar hopes to silence the doubters and confirm that he is still the player capable of leading Brazil to their sixth world title. For now, a goal and an assist on the training ground serves as a timely reminder of what he still brings to the table.