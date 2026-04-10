'I didn't mean to offend women' - Neymar addresses controversial referee criticism after Santos star's angry reaction to yellow card

Neymar has spoken out for the first time since sparking a sexism row during Santos' 2-0 win over Remo earlier this month. The forward found himself in hot water after questioning the temperament of the match official in a way that many deemed offensive to women.

The incident occurred in the 85th minute of the clash at the Vila Belmiro. After receiving a heavy challenge, Neymar’s protests led to a booking that triggers an automatic suspension, ruling the forward out of a massive encounter against Flamengo at the Maracana, where Santos eventually suffered a 3-1 defeat. Immediately after the match, a frustrated Neymar slammed Sampaio’s performance, telling reporters: "It's unfair. I suffered a foul from behind at the end of the game. It wasn't the first time. It was the third or fourth. I just went to complain to him. I said, 'Are you crazy?' then got a yellow card. Anyway, Savio is like that. I think he woke up in a bad mood (chico), and came into the game like that."

In Brazilian slang, "chico" could refer to menstruation, making the comment highly offensive for its sexist implication that the referee's poor temperament was akin to a woman on her period.