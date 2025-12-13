More Neymar uncertainty?! Why Brazil superstar will delay Santos contract renewal - explained

Neymar remains on course to pen an extension with Santos, whom he rejoined in January after nearly 12 years away from the club where he started his storied career. His current deal runs out on December 31 this year and, as things stand, he will be free to move elsewhere if an extension is not agreed.

According to journalist Lucas Musetti, as reported by Planeta do Futebol in Brazil on X, the renewal was initially expected to be finalised this week but plans for Neymar’s surgery have slowed down this process on the advice of Neymar Sr, the player’s father and agent.

Neymar Sr. reportedly said that ‘there is no need to rush’ and suggested waiting for the surgery, to which the club agreed as the decided plan of action. The contract renewal is still expected to be signed, and is touted to be agreed until mid-2026.

This type of delay is said to be the ‘modus operandi’ of both Neymars, who tend to seek not to devalue the player and make it appear as though Santos are the only option. But the club are 'very confident' the contract will be signed, confirming recently that talks were underway.