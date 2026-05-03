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Neymar allegedly involved in physical altercation with Robinho Jr in Santos training session
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Training ground clash at Santos
According to Globo Esporte, Neymar became angry during a Sunday training session at the Rei Pele facility after being dribbled past by Robinho Jr. The incident occurred during an activity for players who did not feature in the Brazilian Serie A match against Palmeiras on Saturday. Neymar asked the youngster to "take it easy" before allegedly retaliating with a trip that knocked him to the ground. This sparked an argument and a physical altercation between the two.
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Disruption behind the scenes
Santos have declined to comment on the matter as of yet, while Neymar's press team claimed to "have no knowledge about the subject" after being contacted by Globo Esporte. The situation is said to have caused a stir behind the scenes, leading to complaints from Robinho Jr's representatives to the club's presidency.
Apology and mending the relationship
Despite the heated exchange, Globo Esporte also says that Neymar approached the 18-year-old, son of former Real Madrid winger Robinho, while still at the training centre to apologise for his rash behaviour. It has been indicated that the relationship between them, described as being like a "godfather and godson", was quickly repaired. Both players had missed the weekend's derby fixture and were training with the reserves and unselected squad members.
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What comes next for Neymar?
Looking ahead, Santos are preparing for their Copa Sudamericana clash against Recoleta on Tuesday. Manager Cuca has firmly confirmed that Neymar will be included in the travelling squad. The Brazilian team will be hoping the experienced forward can channel his intensity into a positive performance on the pitch.