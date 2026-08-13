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Why Newcastle couldn’t get a Fabian Hurzeler or Andoni Iraola prior to taking coaching punt on Premier League rookie Matthias Jaissle as Eddie Howe’s successor
Howe oversaw cup win & Champions League qualification
That could prove to be a masterstroke, with the 38-year-old German impressing many with his early words and actions. He does, however, represent something of a gamble - given that he has never previously worked in the English top-flight.
There are not many proven coaches available, though, that would have ticked that box. A number of prominent posts have opened up over recent months, leaving half of the Premier League in the hunt for a new figurehead in their dugout.
Newcastle were previously able to acquire the pedigree of Howe, who had severed ties with Bournemouth a matter of months prior to taking the reins on Tyneside in November 2021. He would go on to spend 231 games at the helm, delivering Carabao Cup glory in 2025 and Champions League qualification.
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What Howe said in emotional farewell to St James' Park
The 48-year-old has decided to move on, saying in an emotional statement that accompanied the shock announcement of his departure: “After a period of personal reflection, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step away from my role as head coach of Newcastle United.
“After nearly five years of giving my life, heart and soul into the club with unrelenting energy, I feel that it is in the best interests of both myself and the club to step away, recharge and take a break.
“Although it's been incredibly difficult to make this decision, I know in my heart that it's the right one. I have always put the best interests of Newcastle before my own in every single decision I have made whilst I've been here and this one is no different.
“It has been the privilege of my lifetime to have been the manager of Newcastle United. It is difficult to put into words what this club, the city and its supporters mean, and will always mean, to me and my family.”
Why Premier League pedigree was difficult to find
Having previously been linked with Jose Mourinho, prior to seeing the 'Special One' head back to Real Madrid, Newcastle may also have been keen on the likes of Iraola, Enzo Maresca and Oliver Glasner. They are, however, filling alternative Premier League posts at Liverpool, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest respectively.
Brighton boss Hurzeler is another that will likely have registered on the Magpies’ radar, but the 33-year-old is considered to be holding out for a “more prestigious club”.
That is the opinion of ex-Newcastle midfielder Barnes, who told GOAL while speaking in association with 247Bet when asked about the punt taken on Jaissle: “Where are you going to get Premier League experience? Who are you going to get? I don't know who's around for them to get Premier League experience.
“They're obviously going in a different direction. I think that if you're looking at the Brighton manager or the Bournemouth manager, as Iraola was, they'll be looking to go to a club like Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea if they make changes.
“I don't think a manager who does well at those clubs is necessarily going to say ‘well, I'll go to Newcastle’, with all due respect. So it's going to be difficult for them because any new young European manager coming in who manages a club like a Brighton or a Bournemouth and he does well, I don't think he will then choose to go to Newcastle. He'll either stay at that club or wait for an opportunity at a more prestigious club.”
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Jaissle facing tough test on the transfer front
Jaissle has taken on a tough challenge at Newcastle, with the summer transfer window of 2026 seeing Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon depart a year on from Alexander Isak’s record-breaking move to Liverpool - while Kieran Trippier has left as a free agent.
The Magpies have money to spend, but splashing cash is not as easy as it sounds. Their new manager has admitted to still being in the market for reinforcements - ahead of the September 1 deadline - while faith will be shown in youth if academy graduates prove deserving of first-team opportunities.
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