Newcastle boss Eddie Howe issues strong response to Man Utd job links after being backed to replace Ruben Amorim by pair of club legends
Trophy winner: Howe's stock remains high
That is because he remains fully committed to his role at St James’ Park. He has delivered long-awaited silverware to Tyneside, having won the Carabao Cup last season, and sees the Magpies competing on the grandest of European stages in the Champions League.
Those exploits, alongside his previous work at Bournemouth, have ensured that Howe’s stock remains high. He is Premier League proven, and that will hold obvious appeal to Manchester United - who are also said to be keen on current Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner.
Howe reacts to Man Utd job links
Red Devils legends Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt have both endorsed a move for Howe on ‘The Good, the Bad and the Football’ podcast, but Howe has said when asked if his future remains at Newcastle: “Yes, absolutely. Nothing has changed from my perspective. I'm 100 per cent here, working as hard as I can, head down, ignoring all the stuff that you guys write, good or bad, because it's irrelevant.
“It's about today's work and trying to prepare the team as well as we can for Leeds, so that will never change from my perspective, my commitment to my work and my job. As long as I'm happy and able to express myself in the best way that I can to help the team, nothing will change.”
Happy on Tyneside: Howe sees no reason to leave
Quizzed on whether any opportunity could lure him away from the North East, Howe added: “No, not at this current time. The most important thing for me is happiness in the role, happiness in the job. The relationships I have with the people around me.
“Now, that's not always been consistently good and things can change at any football club. But, at the moment, I am very happy. We have made some great appointments in the roles we needed to fill and as long as I can express myself in the best way possible, the best version of myself to help the players and the club (I'll stay).
“Because ultimately, for any club to be successful, there has to be unity from top to bottom and a good feeling between everybody. I've had an unbelievable relationship with the board here since I've come to the football club and that's never changed.
“I consider myself very lucky to have that because there are very few managers that have the time to build those relationships and to have the confidence and trust within each other. I think that is really important and if you have all those things, you have a higher chance of being successful.
“There is no guarantee, but you have a higher chance if those relationships are working. I'm very happy and I hope that continues for a long time.”
While happy at Newcastle, where he has been since November 2021, Howe knows that long-term planning is difficult in Premier League management. He went on to say, with Amorim and Enzo Maresca being relieved of their duties at United and Chelsea respectively early in 2026: “I laugh because longevity is such a strange one because you don't set out to have a timeline, you set out to win games. It's always the next game, then the next. You are working week to week and game to game.
“Of course you have to have a longer-term vision and you have to plan well. You have to see what your team looks like in the future. You have to have good relationships around you. You have to have good relationships with the players. You have to have a mixture of all those things. That has led me to this point now and at my previous job.
“I don't know whether longevity is going out of the game in the role that I am in; somebody might tell me some stats that contradict that. It feels more difficult to stay in one place for a long time because I think attention spans and appetites for seeing the same person all the time is less attractive these days.”
Newcastle fixtures: Chasing down the Red Devils
Newcastle, who sit ninth in the Premier League table, will be back in action when playing host to Leeds on Wednesday. A positive result in that contest could lift them above Manchester United in the table, if Darren Fletcher opens his reign as interim Red Devils boss with a defeat at Burnley.
