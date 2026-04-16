Newcastle hit with Anthony Gordon transfer bombshell as £80m winger keen to leave & wants resolution BEFORE World Cup

While the Magpies have not been officially told by the player that he wants to move, there is a growing feeling within the club that the 25-year-old will seek a new challenge, according to The Telegraph. His desire to compete regularly at the highest level of European football is the primary motivator for a potential departure.

The former Everton man has been a standout performer in Europe this season, scoring 10 goals in the Champions League and picking up several Man of the Match awards. However, his Premier League form has been inconsistent, with only three goals in open play since January 2025. This disparity has caused some internal frustration, even as the player continues to train professionally under Eddie Howe.