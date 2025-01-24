New York Red Bulls sell controversial designated player Dante Vanzeir to Belgium club KRC Genk

Getty Images SportAlex LabidouNew York Red Bulls sell controversial designated player Dante Vanzeir to Belgium club KRC GenkTransfersD. VanzeirNew York Red BullsMajor League SoccerThe controversial forward sees his time at the Red Bulls come to an end, with a move back to his boyhood club GenkArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVanzeir on his way back to BelgiumMove reported to be near $3 millionForward used a racial slur in MLS match in 2023