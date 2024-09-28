Josh Hart, KnicksGetty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart clarifies social media rant about Chelsea FC, not blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns

ChelseaCULTURE

The Knicks forward is a Chelsea superfan and caught himself in unintended social media debate due to a rant about Chelsea.

  • Knicks make blockbuster trade for Towns
  • Hart had to clarify X posts not about trade
  • Hart has a long history of being Chelsea fan
