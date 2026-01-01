Bring on 2026: New Year’s resolutions for Mauricio Pochettino, Emma Hayes, Christian Pulisic, the USMNT and USWNT

Happy New Year, everyone! We’ve finally made it.
After years of anticipation, 2026 has arrived, bringing with it a World Cup American soccer fans have been dreaming of. It’s finally starting to feel real.
The U.S. men’s national team enters 2026 in a strong position. Under Mauricio Pochettino, the group found its rhythm in the closing months of 2025, building momentum as the World Cup draws closer.
The same has long been true on the women’s side. There was never much doubt about the U.S. Women’s National Team. After winning Olympic gold in 2024, Emma Hayes spent 2025 reshaping the player pool and integrating new faces. With their own 2027 World Cup approaching, the U.S. remain among the best teams in the world.
As 2026 begins, there are clear goals for both teams. With that in mind, here’s a look at some key New Year’s resolutions for the figures shaping American soccer.