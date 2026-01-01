Bring on 2026: New Year’s resolutions for Mauricio Pochettino, Emma Hayes, Christian Pulisic, the USMNT and USWNT

For as good as 2025 ended up going, everyone knows it was effectively a staging period for the USMNT. The results mattered, yes, but not one millionth of a percentage point as much as the ones next summer will. So, for Pochettino, there's only one focus here as we begin 2026: deliver at the World Cup.

That's ultimately why he was brought in, remember? Facing the biggest moment in this country's soccer history, U.S. Soccer handed the keys to Pochettino, an established, world-renowned coach. The task was to get the U.S. to the World Cup in a place where they could succeed, yes, but, more than anything, the task was to actually do that succeeding once the tournament itself kicked off.

It is, in many ways, an unfair ask. Nearly two years of work will effectively boil down into three, and hopefully more, games. Paraguay, Australia and a European opponent await and, from there, who knows? For Pochettino, there has to be something else after. There has to be some type of run.

The foundation has been laid for that run. The culture has been changed and those inside and outside the program have reason to believe. All that's left now is to actually go out and do it, and that, ultimately, will be what Pochettino is judged on in the end.