New Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle warns fans that success will not happen overnight following summer squad upheaval

Speaking at his official unveiling on Tuesday, Jaissle addressed the media for the first time since taking over at St James' Park. As reported by The Independent, he is fully aware of the huge challenge ahead after a summer that saw captain Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, and Anthony Gordon leave.

Newcastle have also changed their transfer strategy, bringing in three outfield players under the age of 22: Bazoumana Touré, Sean Steur, and Aladji Bamba. Despite the loss of experience, the 38-year-old remains upbeat about the future. He stated: "We are ambitious. That’s the most important thing, also why I decided to come here. But this will not happen overnight."