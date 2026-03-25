New Caledonia could qualify for the World Cup: amateur players, no official kits and an 11,000-kilometre journey to make history

New Caledonia is the lowest-ranked team in the FIFA rankings among those eligible to qualify for the World Cup: 150th place, yet they are on the brink of making history. As well as facing an endless journey, the national team players must also contend with a lack of official kits, which will arrive just a few days before the match. The national team consists mainly of amateur players who have had to ask for time off work to take part in the trip; New Caledonia reached this stage by topping their group, which included Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Fiji, and by beating Tahiti in the first knockout tie.