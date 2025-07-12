Christian Norgaard Arsenal HICGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Too cute! New Arsenal signing Christian Norgaard breaks down in tears after seeing young son wearing Gunners kit for first time after £12m transfer

C. NorgaardArsenalBrentfordPremier League

New Arsenal signing Christian Norgaard broke down in tears as he saw his young son wearing a Gunners shirt for the first time since completing his move from Brentford. The Danish midfielder, who had filled captaincy duties for the Bees, joined the north London side for £12 million ($16m) on Thursday, becoming Mikel Arteta's second midfield summer signing after Martin Zubimendi.

  • Norgaard cried after seeing his son in an Arsenal kit
  • Joined the Gunners from Brentford
  • Arsenal to travel to Asia for pre-season
