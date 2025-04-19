'Never count this team out' - Club América's Sebastián Cáceres expresses confidence in Andre Jardine to get team back to its best
Las Águilas are winless in their last five matches across all the tournaments.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- América currently sit third with 31 points
- Las Águilas could climb to second if they beat Mazatlán and Cruz Azul stumbles against league leaders Toluca
- A draw or loss could againts Mazatlán FC see them drop to fifth place