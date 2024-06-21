Netherlands player ratings vs France: Xavi Simons robbed! VAR denies Dutch scrappy Euro 2024 win over Les Bleus as disappointing Memphis Depay sparks concern with another anonymous display

Xavi Simons controversially had a goal ruled out by VAR, while Memphis Depay flopped in the Netherlands' goalless draw with France

France and the Netherlands played out the first goalless draw of Euro 2024 in a disappointing heavyweight clash on Friday.

In a match that was one of the most eagerly anticipated of the group stage, this contest turned into something of a damp squib. The Dutch were set up for counter-attacks and were restricted to a handful of fleeting attacking forays, whereas the French - who chose not to play Kylian Mbappe after breaking his nose - had much of the ball but didn't create many clear-cut chances.

For Didier Deschamps' side, Antoine Griezmann went closest but failed to convert several close-range chances and for Ronald Koeman's men, Simons was denied what looked like a goal after a lengthy VAR review as Denzel Dumfries was adjudged to have interfered with goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

In the end, neither side could be separated as they all but secured progression to the last 16 of the competition.

GOAL rates Netherlands' players from Red Bull Arena...