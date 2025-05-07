FBL-EUR-C1-INTER MILAN-BARCELONAAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

'I nearly had a blackout!' - Inter hero Davide Frattesi reveals he suffered 'dizzy' spell in wild celebrations after scoring winning goal vs Barcelona in Champions League classic

InterD. FrattesiInter vs BarcelonaBarcelonaChampions League

Inter's hero Davide Frattesi claimed that he 'nearly had a blackout' after wildly celebrating his match-winning goal against Barcelona.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Frattesi suffered a dizzy spell
  • Celebrated wildly after scoring the winning goal
  • Inter knocked out Barcelona to reach UCL final
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches