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NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins Atletico Madrid ownership group
A new era in the boardroom
Atletico Madrid have announced a major addition to their ownership structure, securing the investment and involvement of NBA champion Gilgeous-Alexander. The move marks a significant crossover between elite American sports and La Liga, as the Canadian guard looks to apply his winning mentality to the Spanish giants.
The club confirmed that the partnership is rooted in a shared philosophy of excellence, ambition, and the gritty determination that has come to define Diego Simeone’s era on the touchline.
Speaking about his new role within the organisation, the basketball superstar expressed his pride in joining one of the continent's most respected institutions. "I’m excited to officially join Atlético de Madrid’s ownership group. This is a club with a long-standing presence at the top of European football, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of its future," Gilgeous-Alexander stated in an official announcement released by Atletico Madrid.
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Championship pedigree meets Spanish tradition
Gilgeous-Alexander is not just a casual investor; he is an athlete at the absolute pinnacle of his craft. Born in Toronto and raised in Hamilton, Ontario, he rose through the ranks of Canadian basketball before a brief but impactful stint at the University of Kentucky.
Since then, he has transformed into the face of the Oklahoma City Thunder. His credentials on the court are staggering, having been named a back-to-back NBA MVP and leading his team to the 2025 NBA championship, where he was also crowned the 2025 Finals MVP.
Furthermore, he joined Michael Jordan as the only guard to reach 30 points and 50 percent shooting for four consecutive seasons, proving that his consistency is unmatched in the modern era. The club even celebrated his arrival on social media, highlighting his status as a ganador de dos premios MVP consecutivos.
Shared values and global expansion
Beyond his individual accolades, the investment represents a clear desire from the club to continue their trajectory of international growth. By aligning with a figure like Gilgeous-Alexander, the Colchoneros are positioning themselves to capture a younger, global audience that follows both the Champions League and the NBA. The club's leadership believes that his commitment to constant growth and his interest in the long-term vision of the project will provide a unique perspective in the boardroom as they look to compete for major honours both domestically and in Europe.
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Impact on the Atletico brand
pected to open new doors for commercial opportunities and cross-promotional events between the worlds of football and basketball. As the club continues to develop its brand abroad, having a high-profile American sports figure in the ownership group serves as a powerful marketing tool.
Fans have already begun to speculate on how this influence might manifest, from potential pre-season tours in North America to lifestyle and fashion collaborations that bridge the gap between the two sports. The buzz surrounding the announcement suggests that the Atletico fanbase is intrigued by this modern approach to club management.
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