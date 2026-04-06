According to Sky Sport, Niclas Füllkrug has been making a surprise rise up the pecking order in recent hours: the German striker could be the surprise inclusion in Milan’s starting line-up, and Allegri has also been trialling Christopher Nkunku alongside him. Should this prove to be the starting strike partnership, both Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leão – who returned to training last Thursday – will be on the bench; joining them will be the Mexican Santiago Gimenez. On the other side, Napoli are in crisis mode, with Conte missing five players, all out through injury: from Vergara to Lukaku, via Di Lorenzo, Neres and Rrahmani. With Olivera ahead of Beukema to play in the back three, the only battle is on the right flank, where Gutierrez is ahead of Politano.



