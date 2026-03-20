Then at the press conference:

“We need to be more clinical; going 2-0 up would have given us more peace of mind. I always tell the lads, a 1-0 lead doesn’t give you any peace of mind at all, because a corner, a long ball, a rebound or a scramble in the box, you risk conceding an equaliser and throwing away two points. However, we did well and I’m very pleased with what we’re doing, because I keep saying that what we’ve achieved so far, over these seven months, has been extraordinary – seven months in which, despite major crises, we’ve still managed to stay up there among the top teams.

Now all the players are coming back, even those who’ve been out long-term; they’re not quite at their best yet, but having them all available gives me the chance to make changes and, even during the match, to inject fresh impetus, new energy into the team, and new quality.











