'You stupid pr*ck' - Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial red card has Arsenal fans fuming at 'one of the worst decisions you'll ever see' by referee Michael Oliver after youngster tripped Wolves defender Matt Doherty
Referee Michael Oliver has been slammed by Arsenal fans for a controversial red card to Myles Lewis-Skelly after he tripped Wolves' Matt Doherty.
- Lewis-Skelly was given a straight red card
- VAR deemed it to be a high tackle above the ankle
- Arsenal fans bashed Oliver for the harsh call