Getty Images Sport
‘My last match’ - Inter Miami's Jordi Alba says MLS Cup final against Vancouver Whitecaps will be special
- Getty Images Sport
'It’s clear how much the club has grown'
Alba is stepping into unfamiliar territory this weekend. Not because it’s a final - he’s already appeared in over 20 major finalsin his career - but because this one marks the end. When Inter Miami host the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS Cup, the Spanish defender will lace up for the last time before officially retiring from professional football.
Speaking during MLS Media Day, Alba emphasized how different this moment feels.
“I knew this would be a new experience, but an appealing one,” he said. “I reunited with former teammates, and it’s clear how much the club has grown. Reaching a final is historic for Inter Miami, and while I’ve been fortunate to play many of them, this one is special because it will be my last. It’s a final — there are no favorites — but if we perform well, we’ll have our chances.”
- Getty Images Sport
A final loaded with emotion
Alba refused to compare Saturday’s match with his farewell at Barcelona, a moment he still remembers as deeply emotional. This time, he admits, the uncertainty comes from not knowing how it will actually feel until it happens.
“It’s different because I know it’s my last game,” he explained. “Of course it’s important - it’s a final - but it means even more for the club. No matter what happens, I’m leaving afterward. Hopefully, I can leave with a trophy. Busi is in the same situation as me. I don’t know how I’ll process it because you only feel those emotions in the moment. My last game with Barcelona was very emotional, but this isn’t just changing teams - it’s not playing anymore, and that makes it even bigger.”
Alba also spoke warmly about Inter Miami’s coach, someone he shares a long history with.
“I was lucky to play alongside him and then be coached by him. It’s a different relationship on the field, but the bond remains just as good,” he said. “He’s done an exceptional job regardless of what happens Saturday. I’m proud to have been coached by him - I learned a lot from working under him.”
- Getty Images Sport
Looking back on a career beyond expectations
Alba also reflected on his trajectory, tracing it from L'Hospitalet to World Cup triumphs and Champions League glory. Over the course of his career, he picked up major honours - including the 2010 World Cup, the 2015 UEFA Champions League, multiple La Liga titles, and domestic cups.
Asked to grade his own career, he didn’t hesitate:
“I’ve had good and bad matches, like everyone, but I’d give my career an excellent grade. From the moment I left L'Hospitalet, everything felt like a dream. I achieved far more than I ever expected. I can’t complain — I accomplished everything I dreamed of and I’m proud of what I learned with every team I represented," he said.
- Getty Images Sport
A farewell shared with Busquets
Saturday will also close the book on Sergio Busquets’ legendary career. For Alba, that shared endpoint has added another layer to an already emotional week.
“It will be his last game too,” Alba noted. “But everyone experiences these moments in their own way.”
Still, finishing his journey at home, in front of the club’s fans, feels like a privilege.
“It’s an honor to end my career with a final here,” he said. “It’s been a tough week emotionally. I’ll miss the game, but I never doubted my decision. Once I made it, it was firm and fully thought out. Now I hope the final goes our way.”
Advertisement