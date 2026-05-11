Murillo & Micky van de Ven: Will Liverpool sign two proven Premier League centre-halves? Ex-Reds defender talks up Nottingham Forest & Tottenham transfer raids

Ibrahima Konate continues to run his contract down on Merseyside, with the France international seemingly destined to hit free agency. The 26-year-old centre-half will leave a sizable void to be filled in an important area of the field.

Club captain Virgil van Dijk will be sticking around for another year, with 12 months left to run on his deal, but the experienced Dutchman will turn 35 in July and a long-term successor to the Premier League and Champions League title winner needs to be found.

Liverpool spent heavily in 2025, smashing British transfer records along the way, with huge sums of cash being invested in attacking talent such as Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike.

Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez were also acquired to fill full-back berths, but focus could shift to the centre of a creaking defensive unit in 2026. The Reds have already been linked with a number of players that currently grace the books of top-flight rivals in England.

Exciting Brazilian Murillo has been catching the eye at Forest, leading to him registering on several recruitment radars, while the power and pace of Van de Ven could be lured away from north London even if Spurs successfully fend off the threat of relegation this summer.