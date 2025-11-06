'I feel much better' - Luciano Spalletti arrival gives new lease of life to Teun Koopmeiners as struggling Juventus star aims dig at Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor

The Dutch international has spoken openly about the transformation he has experienced under new Juve coach Spalletti, claiming that he "now can be Koopmeiners," after months of tactical uncertainty. The Dutchman, signed from Atalanta for €51 million in the summer of 2024, struggled to find rhythm, consistency and tactical clarity during a turbulent spell under Motta and later Tudor.

Across his first 57 matches at the club, Koopmeiners was deployed in a range of roles, attacking midfielder, inverted winger, false nine, box-to-box profile, and even as a forward playing with his back to goal. None of these positions suited the deeper, rhythm-setting midfielder he was known to be both at AZ and Atalanta.

For him, everything shifted with Spalletti's recent arrival, as the veteran manager held a direct conversation with him about his preferred positioning and the attributes that allow him to dictate matches. In response, Spalletti redeployed Koopmeiners as a deeper, left-sided centre-back in a back three, a role that grants him time on the ball, space to step forward in possession, and influence in Juventus’ first phase of build-up.

The change has not only stabilised Koopmeiners’ performances but has also altered Juventus’ structure. Juve’s 1-1 Champions League draw against Sporting CP, where Koopmeiners’ incisive vertical pass triggered Dusan Vlahovic’s equaliser, highlighted the immediate benefits of the positional adjustment.