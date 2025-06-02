This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport ‘Most talented I’ve seen in a Mexico jersey’ - Herculez Gomez puts Carlos Vela above Rafa Márquez and Hugo Sánchez for most talented El Tri player Major League Soccer C. Vela Los Angeles FC Real Sociedad Mexico The former USMNT striker delivered passionate praise for retired LAFC star Carlos Vela, calling him the most talented Mexican player he has ever seen Gomez ranks Vela above Mexican legends, including Sanchez and Marquez

Former striker argues Vela-Zlatan era made MLS more relevant than current Messi period

ESPN analyst criticizes LAFC for insufficient farewell to the club's inaugural captain Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now Article continues below