Moroccan FA reacts to CAF bombshell ruling overturning AFCON final result

In an initial response to the verdict, the FRMF stated: "The Federation wishes to recall that its approach has never been intended to challenge the sporting performance of the teams participating in this competition, but solely to request the application of the competition's regulations. The Federation reaffirms its commitment to respecting the rules, ensuring clarity in the competitive framework, and maintaining stability within African competitions. It also wishes to commend all the nations that took part in this edition of the AFCON, which has been a major moment for African football. The Federation will make an official statement tomorrow, after convening its governing bodies."

Following that internal review, the FRMF released a subsequent statement to formally acknowledge the legal outcome. Having met on Tuesday to review the application of tournament regulations following the disruption of the match, the Moroccan federation officially welcomed the verdict: "The FRMF has received the decisions made by the CAF Appeals Board regarding the events that occurred during the match between the Moroccan national team and their Senegalese counterparts in the Africa Cup of Nations final. The CAF Appeals Board, acting in accordance with Article 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations, has ruled that the Senegalese national team forfeited the match in the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 final, awarding a 3-0 victory to the Moroccan national team."