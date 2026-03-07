Aston Villa & England star Morgan Rogers hit with cheating allegations from Love Island star ex Leah Taylor

Speaking on the Private Story podcast with host Ami Charlize, Taylor reflected on the early days of their courtship. Charlize noted the rumours surrounding the pair, asking: "Do you want to tell everyone what's going on?" Taylor admitted she was initially hesitant about the relationship due to various factors, explaining that a shared holiday served as a significant turning point for the couple.

"We ended up going on holiday and I feel like that changed everything," Taylor said. "And then after that, we actually got into a relationship. It was all going great, I thought. And then, yeah, I found out he cheated on me. I was like, 'Wow'. So, that was that, which wasn't great."

The 30-year-old influencer emphasised that her decision to end the relationship was immediate, citing a lack of trust. She told the podcast: "If someone did that to me, even if I have so much love for you, I can't look at you the same. I can't trust someone like that. Honestly, that situation was just a little bit crazy."