Morgan Gibbs-White fitted with mask after suffering horror head injury - with Nottingham Forest delivering fitness update ahead of Europa League semi-final trip to Aston Villa

The injury list does not end there, as Forest juggle fitness concerns over several first-team regulars including Murillo, Ola Aina, Ibrahim Sangare, and Dan Ndoye. Pereira was coy on their availability but insisted the team's identity must remain identical regardless of who starts. He added: "Not because I have doubt about Morgan, but because I have doubt about the injured players, I will delay my decisions. But in my mind I have plan A, B and C. We have a lot of (injury) doubts. We can have doubts about the players (who might be fit), but we cannot have doubts about the spirit, about what we want, about how we believe, about resilience, about what we should do tactically. This is something we cannot doubt."