More punishment for Everton! Toffees facing relegation dogfight after being deducted further two points for SECOND Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules breach

Everton have been hit with another points deduction for breaches of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), with two more being taken off the Toffees.

  • Merseyside outfit initially lost 10 points
  • Got four of those back on appeal
  • Second charge has delivered another penalty

