Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool's 10 biggest under-performers during rotten Reds run - ranked

For the first few months of the season, Van Dijk was the only thing holding Liverpool's brittle backline together. Indeed, after the fortuitous 3-2 win over 10-man Newcastle all the way back in August, Carragher admitted that he didn't even want to imagine where the Reds would be without their inspirational skipper.

Unfortunately, we now have a little bit of an idea, because while Van Dijk is still there, at the heart of the defence, he's looking like a cheap imitation of the colossus that led Liverpool to the title last season. Indeed, judging by his ludicrous handball against PSV (the third penalty he's given away this season - more than any other Premier League player in all competitions), Van Dijk has become another victim of the general malaise on Merseyside.

Nobody can fault Van Dijk's commitment - he's been visibly hurt by the Reds' rapid fall from grace - but he actually seems to be trying too hard to turn things around, which is why we're now seeing the captain making uncharacteristically rash challenges. If Van Dijk doesn't rediscover his composure, Liverpool really are done for.