Mohamed Salah posts final 'longest night of my life' message as he bids farewell to Liverpool

The final whistle against Brentford did not just signal the end of the Premier League season; it marked the end of a legendary chapter for Liverpool. Mohamed Salah, the man who has been the focal point of the Reds' attack for nearly a decade, has officially bid farewell to the club where he transformed from a promising winger into a global icon.

Taking to his official Instagram account to share his feelings with millions of supporters, Salah posted a picture of himself inside Anfield Stadium, greeting the crowd one last time. He accompanied the image with a heartbreaking caption that reflected the weight of the moment: "The longest night of my life.. Thank you for everything again."







