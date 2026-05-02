Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Salah told his only options are ‘Saudi, MLS or Italy’ as no Premier League club will want ‘past his best’ Liverpool legend
Salah no longer good enough for Premier League
Former Liverpool star Didi Hamann has offered a blunt assessment of Salah’s current standing in the game. Speaking to BetKing, Hamann suggested that the forward's recent output from open play indicates a decline that will scare off other major English clubs.
“I’m not sure in the Premier League whether there are any takers,” Hamann said. “I think it’s no secret that he’s past his best. If you look at the last 18 months, he’s only scored a handful of goals from open play since the Christmas before last. So I’d be surprised if there are any takers in the Premier League. I think Saudi, MLS, or maybe Italy are the most likely destinations.”
- Getty Images Sport
Limited options across Europe’s big leagues
While Salah remains a global superstar, the financial requirements to secure his signature may narrow the field significantly. Hamann dismissed the idea of the Egyptian venturing into the Bundesliga or joining any of the Spanish giants, citing both financial and tactical reasons for his projected move away from the continent's elite.
The German pundit explained: “He’s been in Italy. In Italy, you know, they like an older and experienced player, so I can see him ending up there. I can’t see him at any of the top clubs in Spain. I can’t really see him in Germany because they won’t be able to pay the wages.”
A frustrating season for Salah
Despite the criticism, Salah remains focused on finishing his Liverpool career on a high. The forward recently expressed frustration over feeling he had to constantly prove himself, a sentiment that Hamann believes is the wrong approach for a player at his level. “A player like him always wants to prove that he’s the best. That’s why I was surprised at some of his comments where he said, ‘Oh, I’ve done so much for the club; why should I prove my worth every single day?’ No, you have to because it’s not what he’s done in the past; it’s what he’ll do now and in the future,” Hamann added.
- AFP
The end of an era at Anfield
Salah is set to leave Liverpool this summer after a trophy-laden nine-year spell that has seen him become a modern-day icon at Anfield. Since arriving from Roma, the forward has racked up an incredible 257 goals in 435 appearances, playing a pivotal role in the club's Champions League success in 2019 and their two Premier League titles in that period.
However, with his departure now confirmed, questions are swirling regarding where the 33-year-old will play his football next season. Salah has scored 12 goals in 39 appearances this season; a disappointing collective campaign for Liverpool and a perceived dip in individual performance have led some to suggest that his time at the very top of European football may be reaching its natural conclusion.