Getty/GOAL
Mohamed Salah gets the nod over Jude Bellingham while Vinicius Jr beats Luis Diaz as ex-Liverpool star Roberto Firmino picks his favourites
Firmino names Salah and Vinicius among favourites
Former Liverpool forward and Brazilian international Firmino has shared his picks between some of the world’s top footballers, siding with Salah and Vini when asked to choose between the duos Salah-Bellingham and Diazi-Vinicius. Speaking to MARCA, the Brazilian, who currently plays for Al Saddi in the Qatar Stars League, didn’t hesitate when asked to compare two of his former Premier League peers.
When asked who he would choose between Diaz and Vini Jr., Firmino responded: “It’s very difficult to choose so simply. But... Vini!” He also showed loyalty to his former teammate when asked to pick between Bellingham and Salah, replying: “Mo Salah.”
Firmino’s choices come ahead of the high-powered Champions League showdown between his former club Liverpool and Madrid, a fixture he described as “one of the best matches you can find in world football.” The Brazilian made it clear that his heart remains with the Reds, “as a Liverpool fan, I hope the Reds win.”
- Getty Images
Firmino 'a big fan of Vini’
The ex-Liverpool man also expressed admiration for Vinicius, both as a player and as a person, commending the Madrid forward’s attitude and skill while defending him from critics. “Vinicius is a great player. I had the opportunity to be with him on the national team and play against Real Madrid,” Firmino said. “Personally, he’s a really good guy. I think it’s normal for opposing fans to put pressure on him, but what I don’t like is when they bring up racism.”
The Brazilian also offered advice for his compatriot on how to handle off-field distractions, saying: “If I were him, I’d try not to listen too much to what’s being said outside the stadium. I’d try to focus on football regardless of what people say. I wish him all the best. I’m a fan of Vini, and I love him as a footballer.”
Salah still shining at Anfield
Firmino’s selection of Salah over Bellingham highlights not only his respect for Liverpool’s Egyptian icon but also his enduring bond with his former teammate. Salah and Firmino formed one of the most formidable attacking trios in modern football alongside Sadio Mane, powering Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League glory under Jurgen Klopp.
During his eight-year stay at Anfield, Firmino scored 111 goals in 362 matches. His connection with Salah on and off the field was central to Liverpool’s success, and his latest comments reaffirm the admiration he has for the winger’s professionalism and consistency.
While Bellingham has recently emerged as a superstar at Madrid, Salah remains Liverpool’s heartbeat. Firmino’s nod to his former teammate serves as a reminder of the Egyptian’s longevity and impact at the highest level, a player who continues to deliver even as Liverpool undergo a new era under Arne Slot.
The Brazilian, who now stars in Qatar’s top flight, continues to follow Liverpool’s fortunes closely and believes the Reds’ evolution under Slot could soon yield major results. Having seen Klopp step away in 2024, Firmino recently also hinted on the Diary of a CEO podcast that his former manager might one day return to the dugout: "I think he's taking a break, I think he's going to go back to coaching a club. Whether it's Liverpool, only he can say."
- AFP
Liverpool vs Real Madrid set for UCL showdown
Firmino’s comments arrive just as Liverpool and Real Madrid prepare to renew one of football’s fiercest modern rivalries at Anfield. The Reds head into the Champions League encounter after a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Aston Villa, but their opponent is looking too dangerous under Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid remain in imperious form, winning 13 of their last 14 matches, and leading their league's table, after clinching the intense Clasico, and beating Valencia 4-0.
Arne Slot’s side will need all their firepower, including Salah’s leadership, to overcome Alonso’s relentless Madrid, who boast Kylian Mbappe's form, along with Vinicius, and Bellingham also in unstoppable form. The stage is set for another European classic, one that Firmino, watching from Doha, will surely be following with emotion and pride for both his former club and his fellow Brazilians.
Advertisement