The Egyptian king did not hold back in a scathing assessment of Liverpool's current trajectory following their latest setback in the West Midlands. Writing on social media, Salah expressed his frustration after the Reds suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Aston Villa, suggesting that the team has lost the fear factor that once dominated English and European football.

In a message that appeared to challenge the methods of head coach Slot, Salah wrote: "I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions. It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that. Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve. I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies."