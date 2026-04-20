MLS Winners and Losers: Lionel Messi takes the plaudits in front of record Mile High Stadium crowd, but is it time to question Mikey Varas' tactics at San Diego FC?

Don Garber called it a “remarkable day for soccer in Colorado.”
And in some ways, he was right. Empower Field, usually home to the Denver Broncos, saw 75,584 pack the stands to watch the Rapids play host to Inter Miami. It was the second-largest attendance in league history, and it was a truly remarkable thing to see a crowd that significant watch a Major League Soccer match.
Of course, it was Messi’s day, in the end. Colorado played well. Miami played a little bit better. Messi scored a glorious winner. Sure, it wasn’t the outcome the home support might have wanted. But the game? It was a truly excellent match. And if they liked that? Well, that wasn’t even the best 90 minutes of the weekend.
And it wasn’t the only decent contest in MLS. This weekend was a true goal fest all around. Over half of the games featured more than three goals. Six fixtures had more than five. It was nothing if not entertaining. That’s kind of the point here. It was a dramatic Matchday 8.
GOAL breaks down a free-scoring match week in Major League Soccer...