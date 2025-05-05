MLS Power Rankings: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami obliterated by MNUFC, New York Red Bulls embarass LA Galaxy in MLS Cup rematch

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

There were goals galore in Matchday 12, with some astonishing results, as well.

Inter Miami, without Luis Suarez, were battered, fried, and served lakeside at a bar by Minnesota United, with the Loons winning 4-1 at home in St. Paul. In a rematch of MLS Cup 2024, the LA Galaxy went to Sports Illustrated Arena this time only to get smacked into the ground by the New York Red Bulls - and then some - by Emil Forsberg and Co. 7-0.

In other matches, Columbus and Philadelphia, the two top teams in the East, played to a 2-2 draw, while in the West, LAFC and Vancouver ended with the same scoreline. Gregg Berhalter's Chicago Fire earned their first win since March, while CF Montreal gained their first three points of the season as well.

There was a big shift from top to bottom this week, and a few interesting trends are emerging.

Who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Note: Previous rankings were released on May 5.